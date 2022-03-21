The Tokyo Metropolitan Government posted 3,855 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Monday, marking the lowest tally since Jan. 17.

People look at cherry blossoms at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Sunday. | KYODO

The figure, which also represented the 18th straight day of week-on-week decline, compared with 4,836 cases a week earlier. There were six new fatalities.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,449.1, compared with 8,631.9 a week before. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood unchanged at 46.

Japanese markets were closed Monday due to the Vernal Equinox Day holiday.

Although the pace of increase in cumulative cases has been slowing following the peak of the sixth wave, some experts are concerned that a fresh wave could hit the country amid the spread of the highly transmissible BA.2 omicron variant.

Across the country, Japan confirmed 39,659 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down 11,285 from the week before. The daily tally was below 40,000 for the first time since last Monday. There were 66 COVID-19 fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell 28 from Saturday to 955.