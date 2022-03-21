Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. said Sunday that it will invest ¥150 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries in India to support the country's decarbonization efforts.

The deal is part of Japan's ¥5 trillion, five-year public and private investment plan in India that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled during a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a deal signed with the Indian state of Gujarat in the presence of two countries' prime ministers, Suzuki said it planned to increase production capacity for electric vehicle manufacturing in the state.

Through its investment, Suzuki will expand its vehicle plant in the Indian state of Gujarat so that it can also make electric vehicles and will establish an electric vehicle battery factory next to the vehicle plant.

In Gujarat, the company expects to start making electric vehicles in 2025 and batteries in 2026. Its investment will also be used to build a vehicle recycling plant in India, slated to begin operating in 2025.

Suzuki controls more than 40% of India's passenger car market. In its five-year business plan from fiscal 2021, the company aims to promote vehicle electrification and raise the market share to 50% in India.

The Japanese automaker, known for its significant presence in India's car market, signed a memorandum of understanding with the western state of Gujarat on Saturday for local manufacturing of EVs and their batteries.

The company will build a plant manufacturing EV batteries on land near its Gujarat plant, while a joint venture — Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India — will construct a vehicle recycling facility at the same site, the statement said.

"Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars," Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the forum.

The announcement comes as major automakers move to boost production of green cars in a bid to reduce emissions.

Early this month U.S. car titan Ford said it would separate its conventional and electric-auto businesses as it steps up production of emission-free vehicles.

Sony also announced it was teaming up with Honda to create a joint venture that will develop and sell electric vehicles, after its January unveiling of the Vision-S, a new prototype.

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors have promised to offer 35 new electric models over the next five years, while Toyota recently hiked its 2030 EV sales goal by 75%.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)