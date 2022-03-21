Although Russia reportedly made an interest payment to its bondholders to avoid a default last week, it still faces a high risk of defaulting with following deadlines amid international sanctions over the country’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

But market observers say that a possible default would have limited impact on Japanese financial institutions, given their small exposure compared with their European peers.

Moscow made coupon payments totaling $117 million (¥13.9 billion) on two Russian government bonds denominated in dollars on Thursday, a day after the deadline but within a 30-day grace period. But a $447 million payment is due on March 31, followed by another deadline on April 4.

In 2022, Russia still has a total of $4.6 billion in interest and principal to pay, of which $4.14 billion is not allowed to be made in rubles, according to Osamu Tanaka, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Paying for foreign currency-denominated bonds is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia, as the European Union, the United States and Japan have frozen about half of the country’s foreign currency reserves. Seven Russian banks were also excluded from a key international payment system known as SWIFT.

Financial institutions holding the Russian debt will face losses when they become irrecoverable, but the ramifications for the global financial market are likely to be limited, given stricter financial regulations than when Russia last defaulted in 1998 and the fact more banks reduced their exposure to Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014, Tanaka said.

Japanese firms tend to possess less risky bonds issued by developed countries such as the United States.

“The prices of Russian government bonds are so volatile that few Japanese banks hold them directly,” said a senior official of a major bank.

A major securities house source said the company holds Russian sovereign bonds as an asset “but it accounts for an extremely small amount of the total and (a default) is not something that would directly affect our operations.”

The source said retail investors who hold mutual funds investing in Russian government bonds may see a loss, but the overall investment is small and the impact for them would be “little or none.”

Makoto Takashima, the president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said Thursday that Japanese banks may be indirectly affected by losses due to bad loans.

Loans extended by Japanese banks to businesses in Russia totaled $9.56 billion as of September 2021, which was 7.9% of total foreign lending and the fifth-biggest exposure among banks from 24 foreign territories, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

The top lenders were Italian banks, which offered a total of $25.31 billion in loans, followed by France’s $25.16 billion and Austria’s $17.51 billion.

Although BIS data did not include breakdowns of the banks extending loans, mega-banks — MUFG Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Bank Ltd. — and government-owned lender Japan Bank for International Cooperation apparently make up most of the Japanese lending, according to each banks’ data.

“Considering the strength of the Japanese financial institutions, their management would not be destabilized even if the loans become uncollectible,” Dai-ichi’s Tanaka said.