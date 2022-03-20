Nearly 86% of respondents support Japan's sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, suggesting the public favors Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's firm stance against Moscow.

In the two-day telephone survey through Sunday, 91.2% backed the Japanese government's decision to accept refugees from the war-hit Eastern European country.

Meanwhile, 75.2% expressed concern that Russia's aggression in Ukraine may propel China to attempt to forcibly seize Taiwan and the Senkaku Islands, a group of East China Sea islets controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, which calls them the Diaoyu.

The approval rating for the Kishida Cabinet rose 3.5 percentage points from the February poll to 60.1%, according to the survey.