East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said Sunday it will take at least two weeks to remove a bullet train that derailed as a result of a powerful earthquake in the country’s northeast on Wednesday.

The operator began work in the morning to remove the 17-car train that came off the tracks on a viaduct some 2 kilometers from a station in Shiroisi, Miyagi Prefecture. In all, 16 of the 17 cars derailed.

Workers used jack stands to lift the cars and put them back on the tracks. But some of the cars may need a crane to pull them up, the company said, adding that the train will then be moved to a base in the prefecture for further checks.

The magnitude 7.4 quake struck off Fukushima Prefecture late Wednesday, leaving three people dead and more than 180 injured across 12 prefectures. All 78 passengers and crew members aboard the train were unharmed.

The delay in relaunching full services has created concern over the impact on tourism in the region and the local economy as a whole.

The government is set to fully lift the COVID-19 quasi-emergency on Monday, and JR East is hoping that tourists will flock to the Tohoku region during the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May.

Meanwhile, all expressway closures caused by the quake were lifted by Friday, with numerous cracks and bumps being restored in less than two days.

The Kunimi service area in Fukushima Prefecture on the Tokyo-bound section of the Tohoku Expressway was bustling with drivers on Saturday, the first day of a three-day weekend.