The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 6,502 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Sunday, down 1,629 from a week before.

The capital also confirmed eight deaths linked to the virus, while the seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,589.3, down 12.9% from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 46, up by one from Saturday.

On Saturday, 44,711 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide, a decline of about 10,000 from a week before.

Although the pace of increase in cumulative cases has been slowing slowing as the sixth wave peaks out, some experts are concerned that a fresh wave could hit the country amid to the spread of the BA.2 omicron variant.

Also Saturday, the number of patients with severe symptoms in Japan dropped by 99 from Friday to 991 — its first dip below 1,000 since Feb. 3, the health ministry said.

The figure began climbing in mid-January amid the sixth wave of the deadly virus and hit a peak of more than 1,500 in late February before starting to fall.