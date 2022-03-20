Tokyo saw cherry blossoms begin blooming Sunday, four days earlier than the average year, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency made the announcement after confirming that a Somei-Yoshino cherry tree monitored by the agency at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward began blooming.

In 2020 and 2021, cherry trees started flowering in Tokyo on March 14, the earliest date on record since 1953.

Although the government plans to fully lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures currently covering 18 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, when they expire on Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to continue its current ban on cherry blossom-viewing parties and entry restrictions to certain areas of parks in the capital, NHK reported last week.

In the lead-up to cherry blossom-viewing season, six metropolitan parks — including Ueno Park, Inokashira Park and Yoyogi Park — have prohibited banquets in the parks and restricted entry to some areas around cherry blossom trees as a measure to prevent infections since the beginning of this month.

