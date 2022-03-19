Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to attend a summit of the Group of Seven major powers to be held in Brussels on Thursday, government sources have said.

G7 leaders aim to highlight the international community’s solidarity in supporting Ukraine by holding the summit on Thursday, which will be one month since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is considering leaving Japan for Brussels after listening to an online speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to parliament Wednesday, the sources said.

The G7 leaders’ meeting in Brussels will be held alongside an emergency NATO summit to discuss measures against Russia for its continued aggression in Ukraine, the German government said Friday.

Japan is the only country in the G7 — which is also comprised of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States — that is not a member of NATO.

According to the sources, the G7 summit will be led by U.S. President Joe Biden, who is aiming to demonstrate unity not only within the framework of NATO but also the G7 to keep up pressure on Russia.

The G7 leaders are expected to discuss additional sanctions and other measures against Russia and Belarus, which is aiding the aggression, as well as exchange views on how to stabilize the energy market, including the soaring price of crude oil.

Increasing aid to Ukraine and support for neighboring countries accepting Ukrainian refugees are also likely to be on the agenda, the sources said.

Regarding Japan’s stand against Moscow in line with other G7 members, Kishida will explain his government’s policy of increasing economic pressure on Russia, according to the sources.

Leaders of the G7 held a virtual summit on Feb. 24, the day Russia moved ahead with a large-scale attack on Ukraine, to coordinate their responses to the crisis.

G7 foreign ministers met virtually Thursday, where they agreed to keep up pressure on Russia and provide more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.