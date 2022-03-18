Some 70% of health care workers in Japan want to quit their jobs, a survey by an umbrella organization of labor unions for local government workers showed Thursday.

The result reflect serious labor shortages the medical field, according to the All-Japan Prefectural and Municipal Workers Union, or Jichiro, which conducted the survey on the impact of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic on nurses and other staff at public hospitals.

“With the constant personal shortages and the need for infectious disease measures, the exhaustion of frontline staff is immeasurable,” Jichiro deputy head Mariko Aoki said, urging the central government to allocate funds to help secure more health care workers.

The survey was conducted online between late November of last year and late January of this year, covering nurses, clinical laboratory technicians and clerical workers at medical institutions affiliated with Jichiro. A total of 7,724 people responded to the survey.

When asked if they want to quit their jobs, 36% of the respondents said they feel so “sometimes,” 21% said “often” and 12% said “always.” By contrast, just 31% said they do not.

With multiple answers allowed, the most common reason for feeling like quitting was “too busy,” followed by “heavy work responsibilities” and “dissatisfaction with wages.”

The survey also showed that 23% of respondents experienced discrimination or prejudice because of their jobs.

“I’m avoided by people once they know that I work at a hospital accepting coronavirus patients,” one respondent said.