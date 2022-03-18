Japan’s core consumer prices in February rose 0.6% from a year earlier as energy costs surged at the fastest pace in 41 years amid higher oil prices, government data showed Friday.

The nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, advanced for the sixth straight month following a 0.2% rise in January, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said.

Energy costs such as gasoline and electricity soared 20.5%, the steepest rise since January 1981, reflecting higher crude oil prices amid the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The figure compared with a 17.9% increase in the previous month.

Electricity bills, which normally take several months to reflect oil prices, jumped 19.7%, the biggest rise since March 1981. Prices for kerosene and gasoline climbed 33.5% and 22.2%, respectively.

The upward trend could accelerate in March and after, affected by further advances in gas and oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a ministry official suggested.

Food prices increased 1.6%, partly due to rising wheat prices that have made bread more expensive. Potato chip prices were also up amid higher food oil and logistics costs, the official said.

The so-called core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy prices, declined 1.0% from a year earlier, falling for the 11th consecutive month.