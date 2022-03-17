Tokyo confirmed 8,461 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the same day as a government panel gave the greenlight to lifting all remaining quasi-state of emergency curbs in Japan as scheduled for next week, as new infections remain on a downward trend.

Thursday’s figure is down by about 1,600 from a week before.

The latest decision to lift all quasi-emergency curbs comes in line with new government guidelines that state that such steps can end when the strain on the health care system is expected to ease despite whether new infection numbers stay at high levels.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Wednesday to 53.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 8,159.0, compared with 9,402.0 a week before, while 22 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the entire country confirmed 57,922 new COVID-19 cases, down by some 5,800 from a week before.

A total of 163 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported nationwide on Wednesday, while the number of severe cases stood at 1,140, down by 30 from Tuesday.