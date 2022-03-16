The government is considering no longer asking companies to identify employees and others who have had close contact with the coronavirus, it was learned Wednesday.

The government also plans to stop urging companies to restrict such people from commuting to their workplaces.

The possible moves are aimed at preventing an increase in the number of workers who are absent due to their close contacts with COVID-19 patients from making it difficult to maintain social functions.

The health ministry will soon send notifications on the matter to local municipalities across the country.

Until now, when companies find coronavirus cases at workplace, they, on behalf of public health centers, have identified close contacts and require them to quarantine for seven days in principle.

Workers who had close contacts with infected people are now expected to be allowed to go out only if necessary, such as for work, and to refrain from taking actions that increase the risk of infecting others, including those at high risk of becoming severely ill, if infected with the virus.

At medical institutions and elderly care facilities, meanwhile, coronavirus close contacts will continue to be identified by public health centers.