Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda is facing the prospect of hitting the wrong kind of 2% inflation after nine years of trying, an outcome that will complicate his efforts to keep stimulus rolling.

More economists are now predicting core consumer prices will rise at a pace of 2% or more at some point this year as energy prices surging on the war in Ukraine, a weakening yen and stabilizing phone charges feed inflation.

The BOJ is expected to keep all its policy settings on hold at this week’s central bank meeting, just a couple of days after the Federal Reserve is poised to raise U.S. interest rates to help tame accelerating prices.

Kuroda’s task of communicating the need to stick with stimulus in Japan will become increasingly difficult if price growth tops 2% and the yen keeps sliding, while other global central banks keep tightening policy.

Economists at SMBC Nikko Securities say Japan’s key price gauge is likely to hit 2.4% in April, a level not seen since 2008, after factoring out sales tax hikes. That’s a sharp acceleration from just 0.2% in January.

“Exceeding 2% is getting extremely likely. It’s no longer a question of whether it will hit 2% anymore,” said Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at the SMBC Nikko. “In a country where annual wage growth is only around 0.5%, inflation doesn’t have to be 7% like in the U.S. to shock Japanese people.”

April is seen as a key month because the impact of slashed phone charges will start to drop out of the price index.

A Bloomberg News calculation shows that, combined with current oil prices, yen levels and announced electricity charges, inflation will top 2% in April if the full impact of phone charges disappears. But that’s not expected to happen until October, leaving price growth below 2% next month based on these factors.

Still, with utility bills lagging oil and gas prices by up to six months, the trajectory toward 2% looks clear, and could accelerate if the war triggers more increases in crude and commodity costs.

Barclays estimates the gauge could hit 2.8% if oil rises to $150 per barrel this year.

Despite the likely acceleration in inflation, most economists don’t expect a policy shift by the bank this year, according to a Bloomberg survey earlier this month.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made it more likely for the BOJ to stick with stimulus because the state of the economy will deteriorate, according to Naomi Muguruma, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo.

Higher fuel and commodity prices are squeezing companies and households, a factor that could limit business and consumer spending, adding to downward pressure on the economy from extended omicron-related restrictions on activity.

In 2008, when oil also surged, Japan’s economy contracted and the government had already compiled an economic package to alleviate the pain of higher prices before the huge jolt of Lehman Brothers’ collapse and the global financial crisis.

“The biggest task for the BOJ now is to keep interest rates low to support more fiscal spending,” said Masaaki Kanno, chief economist at Sony Financial Group. “An early normalization step isn’t what’s needed as Japan’s economy could worsen significantly.”

“Once core inflation hits 2%, the BOJ could try to differentiate supply-shock inflation from demand-driven inflation by putting more focus on the core inflation reading that excludes energy as well as food. We don’t think the BOJ will take any action related to the dollar/yen until it approaches 125, and even then it would only be verbal intervention,” said Bloomberg economist Yuki Masujima.

A quarter of polled economists see it differently, though. They say the impact of the war raises the chance of policy adjustments or tightening.

Once public discontent intensifies over inflation due to higher energy prices and the weak yen, the government could put pressure on the BOJ to shift policy, said Junki Iwahashi, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The imported inflation could speed up if the yen continues to weaken. The currency hit a fresh five-year low of 117.88 on Monday during Tokyo market hours. Should it weaken further to the 120 mark, speculation of possible BOJ action could gain renewed momentum.

“Skepticism over the BOJ’s easing policy stance could strengthen if negative impacts of commodity prices ramp up with a further weakening of the yen,” said Ryutaro Kono, chief Japan economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Already the BOJ appears to be emphasizing the importance of having steady wage gains in a virtuous cycle of growth and sustainable inflation to fend off any renewed speculation of policy adjustments.

Kuroda last week said there is no need to shrink stimulus as cost-push inflation is negative for the economy and won’t lead to sustainable inflation.

The kind of 3% wage hikes sought by Kuroda and Kishida for sustainable price growth are even less likely to materialize amid uncertainties over a war and with the economy facing a possible contraction.

With BOJ stimulus about to enter its 10th year and so established as an element in the economy, there could be more problems than causes for celebration if the central bank finally started to unwind stimulus after hitting 2%, said Sony Financial’s Kanno.

“The Russian invasion is probably one of the biggest events in the postwar period that could leave a lasting and huge impact on Japan’s economy,” Kanno said.

“If the BOJ has to normalize policy then real problems will start to emerge given that the country’s massive public debts and housing loans are built on expectations of stimulus continuing to remain in place.”