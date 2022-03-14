Former education minister Hiroshi Hase was elected governor of Ishikawa Prefecture for the first time after defeating four other candidates in a poll on Sunday.

The gubernatorial election was closely watched as it involved three conservative candidates, including two former lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The LDP’s prefectural chapter backed both Hase, a 60-year-old former House of Representatives member, and Shuji Yamada, a 67-year-old former House of Councillors member.

Hase, a professional wrestler-turned-politician, won the backing of former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga as well as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

His campaign platform included a 30% cut in the governor’s pay and a 50% reduction in retirement allowances for the post.

He will replace Masanori Tanimoto, 76, who has served as Ishikawa governor for seven consecutive four-year terms, the longest tenure for any incumbent prefectural governor in Japan.

Yamada was backed by most prefectural assembly members of the LDP as well as the prefectural chapters of two opposition parties — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Social Democratic Party. He pledged to strengthen regional revitalization measures.

The other conservative candidate was Yukiyoshi Yamano, 59, who served as mayor of Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, for 11 years. He proposed setting up an international school.

Voter turnout rose to 61.82% from the record low of 39.07% marked in the previous gubernatorial election.