Tokyo confirmed 8,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down about 1,100 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 8,708.7, compared to 11,000.1 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases rose by one from Saturday to 63, while nine new deaths were reported.

On Saturday, a total of 55,328 new cases were reported nationwide, a decrease of about 8,300 from a week before.

The number of severe cases nationwide fell by 48 from Friday to 1,204, while 141 new deaths were confirmed on Saturday.