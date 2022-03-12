Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that his government plans to prepare for the restart of its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign, which has been suspended since December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will make preparations so that the campaign can be resumed promptly when the appropriate time comes,” Kishida told reporters in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, during a trip to areas of the Tohoku region hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The government had planned to restart the campaign in January, but postponed it due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

Kishida said the government will decide on the timing of restarting the campaign after examining the infection situation and hearing opinions from experts.

“I’m aware that there are very high expectations for the campaign, especially from the local tourism industry,” the prime minister said.

On additional sanctions on Russia that leaders from Japan and other Group of Seven major economies announced Friday, Kishida said Tokyo will take concrete steps in cooperation with its G7 partners.

The additional sanctions include denying Russia most-favored-nation trade status, which will allow steep tariffs to be imposed on imports from the country.