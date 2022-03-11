The Osaka District Court on Thursday issued a ruling invalidating the central government’s decision to substantially cut special tax revenue grants for a city in western Japan that collected a massive amount of money under the country’s furusato nōzei hometown donation system.

The city of Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture had sued the state, claiming that the decision was unlawful and invalid.

Presiding Judge Osamu Yamaji said that the central government’s decision was “illegal” because it deviated from the scope of actions permitted under the local tax grant law.

The central government had once excluded Izumisano from the furusato nōzei system, concluding that the city solicited donations in a way that went against the purpose of the system. The city rejoined the system after the Supreme Court canceled the state’s decision.

Mainly at issue in the lawsuit filed by the city was the central government’s discretion over the distribution of the special tax grants.

The state argued that it can reduce the amount of the grants through a comprehensive judgment under a relevant internal affairs ministry ordinance, based on the principles of the special tax grants, the amount of which is changed flexibly depending on the financial condition of each local government.

The city claimed that revenues from donations under the furusato nōzei system are not supposed to be a factor for a decision to reduce the tax grants.

Under the furusato nōzei system, people can make donations to local governments of their choice and qualify for tax breaks in exchange.

Judge Yamaji noted that making a decision on the sum of the special tax grants amounts to the unilateral exercise of authority by the central government based on its dominant position over local governments.

Under the local tax grant law, the special tax revenue grants can be reduced when there is a gap between the local government’s financial capabilities calculated based on regular revenue items and their actual revenues, the judge added.

“In the first place, the law does not specify revenues from donations as a factor allowing a cut in the special grants,” Yamaji said, dismissing the state’s claim that the amount can be reduced through a comprehensive judgment.

According to the ruling, Izumisano’s special tax grants from the state in fiscal 2019 were limited to those related to post-disaster reconstruction. As a result, the city received only about ¥53 million in special grants in the year to March 2020, down ¥440 million from the preceding year.

Izumisano Mayor Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu said: “The lawsuit was intended to correct the state’s administration over tax revenue grants. I want the central government to quickly withdraw its decision on the deep cut in the fiscal 2019 special grants to our city and withdraw the illegal internal affairs ministry ordinance, without filing an appeal against the court ruling.”

Internal affairs minister Yasushi Kaneko said, “We will consider our response after examining the ruling in detail.”