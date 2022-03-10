Japan is planning to launch an experimental project in the new fiscal year from April that will help predict the amount of waste generated in a large-scale disaster and figure out the most efficient way to dispose of it.

It will be the first experiment utilizing a 3D city model — a project recreating a city in digital space. The program is aimed at developing a system to speed up waste disposal, which is considered key to quick recovery and rebuilding disaster-hit areas.

Following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, around 20 million tons of disaster waste, such as debris and damaged furniture, were generated in affected areas, in addition to tsunami sediment, hindering recovery and relief efforts.

If a major earthquake occurs in the Nankai Trough, the Environment Ministry estimates that about 250 million tons of debris will be generated, more than 10 times the waste created by the 2011 disaster.

The experiment is part of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry’s “Plateau” project, which recreates a city in three dimensions. Information can be added to the system to help assess the fragility of specific buildings based on the number of years since they were constructed, what they are used for and the materials they are made of.

The system will be used to predict which buildings may be totally or partially destroyed based on various scenarios — a potential Nankai Trough mega earthquake, information on past earthquakes and liquefaction that occurred in the wake of major earthquakes.

Based on the results, the system will calculate the amount of disaster waste that would be generated.

Users can specify the area where the experiment will be conducted, which will allow them to understand whether a specific area needs more or fewer temporary storage sites for waste.

The project will be launched to help consider ways to efficiently dispose of disaster waste by examining where to set up a temporary storage site, and when and how to transport waste to the actual disposal sites.

The experiment will be conducted in cooperation with private companies and local governments. Technical information such as calculation methods will be compiled later and made available to the public so that municipalities across the country can utilize it.

In the future, the government plans to use satellite data to determine the amount of disaster waste in the wake of a large-scale earthquake.

“The problem of how to dispose of disaster waste should be solved based on data,” an official of the land ministry said. “We hope the experiment will help municipalities draft disaster prevention policies and develop 3D city models nationwide.”