The number of people under age 18 who fell victim to kidnapping through the use of social media in Japan in 2021 rose by 11 from the previous year to a record 86, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The increase in children who were under duress due to intimidation or bribery apparently reflects a rise in the number of cases involving runaway girls. As part of countermeasures, police are issuing warnings over inappropriate social media posts, such as those aimed at luring runaways.

Some girls who ran away from home tended to use social media to look for a place to stay. Adults attempting to lure such minors could be charged with the kidnapping of a minor even if the child gave their consent.

According to the NPA, the number of children who fell prey to social media-linked kidnappings stood at two in 2012, 21 in 2017 and 75 in 2020. The recent surge is believed to reflect the rise of smartphone usage.

In 2020, the police department of Aichi Prefecture started issuing warnings over suspicious Twitter posts, such as one saying, “Contact me if you are in trouble after running away from home.” The Aichi police are also warning children in order to dissuade them from crime.

The NPA is considering spreading these countermeasures to police departments across the country.

The overall number of people age 17 or under who fell victim to social-media linked crimes in 2021 stood at 1,812, almost unchanged from the previous year, according to the agency. Of them, 937 were high school students, 718 junior high school students and 83 elementary school students.

Of the total, those who suffered indecent acts that violated juvenile protection ordinances numbered 665, and the number of those who fell victim to child pornography, such as by sending naked photos of themselves, came to 657.

There were two murder victims and 34 victims of forced sexual intercourse.

The NPA will take steps such as encouraging social media operators to voluntarily delete inappropriate posts.