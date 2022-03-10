The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Thursday that it has made an informal decision to pick Mitsubishi Corp. Chairman Ken Kobayashi as the JCCI’s next chairman to succeed Akio Mimura.

Kobayashi, 73, will be the first person from a general trading house to assume the post. He will take office after a general meeting of JCCI members in November. He will concurrently serve as head of the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The JCCI will change its leader for the first time in nine years. Mimura, 81, honorary chairman of Nippon Steel Corp., took up the top JCCI post in November 2013.

The JCCI believes that Kobayashi, who has broad international experience and vast knowledge, as well as numerous personal connections both in Japan and abroad, is the appropriate person to be the group’s next leader, especially at a time when surging materials prices reflecting factors including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are having a great impact on business operations of small companies in Japan.

Kobayashi joined Mitsubishi in 1971. He became its president in 2010 and its chairman in April 2016.

On Thursday, Mimura told reporters that Kobayashi “can care about small firms and at the same time can disseminate policy proposals in consideration of the whole of Japan.”

Kobayashi “has a global viewpoint and is well versed in issues concerning startups,” Mimura added.

In a statement released the same day, Kobayashi said: “The challenge for me is to support small companies, which are in a tough situation amid the prolonged novel coronavirus crisis and soaring material and fuel prices, and to help such firms transform themselves.”

A JCCI chairman normally serves for two three-year terms, for a total of six years.

But Mimura started a rare third term in November 2019 after calls for him to stay on grew ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The sporting events originally scheduled for 2020 were postponed by one year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world.

As JCCI head, Mimura worked to help small companies introduce information technologies and promoted talks with the government and Keidanren, the biggest group of employers in Japan, in order to realize appropriate transaction prices between large and smaller companies.