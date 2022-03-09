U.S. President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil on Tuesday to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine as desperate civilians fled besieged cities and fresh fighting raged.

Britain said it would also phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and the EU planned to slash gas imports by two-thirds, as Western sanctions finally began to target the economic lifeline of Russia’s war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was no longer pressing for his country to join NATO.

The announcement marked a major shift in Kyiv’s stance, which had previously been a leading sore point in relations between Russia, on one side, and NATO and Ukraine on the other.

Zelenskyy said NATO was “not prepared to accept Ukraine” and “afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia,” in an interview aired Monday night on ABC News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pressed on with his war despite unprecedented sanctions, although Moscow agreed to open “humanitarian corridors” from four Ukrainian cities on the 13th day of the conflict.

The number of refugees flooding across Ukraine’s borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed 2 million, in Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, the U.N. said.

Buses streamed out through an evacuation corridor from the northeastern city of Sumy — where 21 people were killed in airstrikes overnight.

Civilians on foot, meanwhile, took an unofficial escape route out of the bombarded Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

But Ukraine accused Russia of attacking a corridor from the beleaguered southern port city of Mariupol, where aid workers said tens of thousands were living in “apocalyptic” conditions.

Kyiv has branded the corridors a publicity stunt as many of the exit routes lead into Russia or its ally Belarus. Both sides accuse each other of cease-fire violations.

Biden said Ukraine would “never be a victory” for Putin, as he announced the measures targeting the energy sector that props up the Russian economy and its war effort.

The Pentagon estimated that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers had been killed so far. Russia said on March 2 that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian tank travels in a convoy on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Russian troops are slowly encroaching on Kyiv despite intense efforts by outgunned Ukrainian forces, and moving faster through the east and north of the country.

Despite the sound of nearby shelling in Irpin, seen as a critical point for the advance on the capital, civilians fled in icy wind and thick snowfall.

People waited in a long line to cross over the Irpin River on makeshift walkways of planks and mangled metal after Ukrainian forces blew up the bridge leading into the capital to hamper any Russian advance.

“I didn’t want to leave, but there’s nobody left in the homes around us, no water, no gas and no electricity,” said Larissa Prokopets, 43.

She said she was leaving after several days spent “hiding in the basement” of her home, which kept “shaking” due to bombardment nearby.

Russia had refused calls for a humanitarian corridor in Irpin and the nearby suburbs of Bucha and Gostomel “although we had everything ready for this”, Ukrainian Interior Ministry official Anton Gerashchenko said.

Evacuations had, however, begun in Sumy, near the Russian border and 350 kilometers east of Kyiv, where Russia had formally declared a humanitarian corridor, officials said.

Dozens of buses had already left in the direction of Lokhvytsia, to the southwest, with the corridor designed to evacuate civilians, including Chinese, Indians and other foreigners, officials said.

The evacuation came after 21 people, including two children, were killed in Sumy overnight. Three people were killed and three children wounded by a landmine in Chernihiv, north of Kyiv, officials said.

A man walks between houses that have been destroyed during airstrikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also accused Russia on Tuesday of violating a cease-fire to ease a days-long blockade of Mariupol, describing it as “genocide.”

A 6-year-old girl identified only as Tanya died from dehydration under the rubble of her destroyed home in Mariupol, the city council said.

“In the last minutes of her life she was alone, exhausted, frightened and terribly thirsty,” Mayor Vadym Boychenko said.

Zelenskyy denounced what he called unkept promises by the West to protect his country, and renewed calls for a no-fly zone that leaders have so far dismissed.

“It’s been 13 days we’ve been hearing promises, 13 days we’ve been told we’ll be helped in the air, that there will be planes,” Zelenskyy said on a video broadcast on Telegram.

Addressing the British parliament on Tuesday, he reiterated his demands for more support from the West as he delivered a defiant speech invoking former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s resistance against Nazi Germany during World War II.

“We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost, in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets,” Zelenskyy said before receiving a standing ovation.

Global outrage mounted over the invasion and the plight of civilians caught up in the bloodshed.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Mariupol residents faced “atrocious” conditions and were running out of food, water and medical supplies.

“The bottom line today is that this situation is really apocalyptic for people,” ICRC head of media Ewan Watson said in Geneva.

At least 474 civilians have been killed since the start of Russia’s assault on its ex-Soviet neighbor, according to the U.N., although it believes the real figures to be “considerably higher.”

A woman and her baby leave Ukraine via a ferry near the Romanian border on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

The onslaught has created a huge refugee crisis for European countries that have taken in Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, particularly Poland.

“It doesn’t stop,” Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said as he announced that 2 million people had fled.

Russia has warned that oil sanctions would have “catastrophic consequences.”

But the United States has led the push for energy sanctions — partly because Russia accounts for less than 10% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products, which means the impact on the world’s largest economy would be easier to bear.

Biden said the ban had been decided “in close consultation” with allies, especially those in Europe, who depend on Russia for 40% of their gas needs.

The European Commission said it wanted to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds, while Britain said it would phase out oil imports in line with the United States.

The pressure has grown on businesses and sports to also sever ties with Moscow.

The Premier League announced it would suspend its deal with its Russian broadcast partner, while oil giant Shell said it would withdraw from Russian oil and gas immediately.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s joined the exodus of companies from Russia on Tuesday, saying it would close its 850 restaurants in the country.

But the West has so far steered clear of the no-fly zone demanded by Zelenskyy, with Putin warning it would be considered as “participation in the conflict” with nuclear-armed Russia.

Putin has equated sanctions with a declaration of war and put nuclear forces on alert. He has pledged the “denazification” of Ukraine and demands its “neutralization” and demilitarization.

At home, Russia has cracked down on dissent, arresting more than 10,000 people for anti-war protests and clamping down on independent media.