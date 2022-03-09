A citizens’ group advocating for joint parental authority for divorced parents — currently not granted in Japan — is clashing with lawyers defending mothers who are allegedly victims of domestic violence and have fled their spouses with their children.

When a couple gets divorced in Japan, parental authority is granted only to one of the parents, unlike other countries where there is joint custody. Parental authority, or shinken in Japanese, consists of the right to serve as the legal representative of children, as well as the right to exercise custody, or kangoken, of them.

Given the legal distinction, it is also possible in Japan for one parent to become the holder of parental authority but also choose to forego the right to custody of the child. Forfeiting that authority doesn’t mean being automatically stripped of a legal relationship with a child, but those with the right usually assume primary responsibility for the upbringing of a child as their legal representative.

The issue gained attention last summer when a French national went on a hunger strike near Tokyo’s National Stadium, claiming that his children have been “abducted” by his estranged Japanese wife.

While advocates and politicians are pushing for Japan to introduce joint parental authority, critics are worried that spouses and children who suffered from domestic violence may continue to be abused if joint parental authority is introduced.

From the the perspective of Sakura no Kai, a group that typically sides with the father, the lawyers defending mothers who flee with their children are profiting by granting the parent sole authority of the child.

“Some lawyers are paid between ¥200,000 and ¥300,000 for separating the parent from their child,” a member of Sakura no Kai said in a rally in front of a lawyer’s office in January in the central Chubu region.

Founded by parents who were separated from their children after the spouses fled with them, Sakura no Kai holds rallies once a week in various locations across the country. In addition to protests on the streets and in front of the family court, group members have also begun targeting lawyers’ offices.

In a video released by the group, members claim that about 150,000 children a year are separated from their fathers and mothers after their parents’ divorce.

The group also claims that the family court and lawyers are to blame, going so far as to call divorce lawyers “scum.”

A female lawyer who was recently targeted by the group of protesters, said the spouse of her client in a divorce case joined Sakura no kai. She said the group was obstructing her business by campaigning in front of her office.

“If this kind of behavior continues, there will be no lawyers left to take on cases,” she warned.

She has considered filing criminal charges against the campaigners, but gave up on the idea after realizing the complaint could simply escalate the situation.

Why is Sakura no Kai taking to the streets? It’s to get people’s attention, says Yuichiro Hirayama, 47, president of the group.

“If we don’t make a fuss, this country won’t do anything,” said Hirayama. “Besides, street protests are part of our right to express our grievances publicly.”

Hirayama himself has not been able to visit his two children for nearly four years after he divorced his wife.

“When couples get divorced in Japan, the top reason is ‘personality conflicts,’” said Hirayama. “Even though there are not many cases of domestic violence (cited as the reason for divorce), the sole parental authority system remains unchanged and many children end up being separated from one of the parents.”

The group aims at pushing the government to grant “joint authority in principle,” but have legal exceptions for abusive parents.

“I know we shouldn’t go to extremes,” stressed Hirayama. “But it’s all for the sake of getting more public attention. There are many politicians and companies that agree with us.”

While Hirayama and his fellow group members plan to continue their campaign, more lawyers defending victims of domestic violence are also voicing concern for their clients.

“I often receive threats and slander from (spouses of my clients),” said another lawyer, who for years has been involved in divorce cases where domestic violence is a factor. She added that many people justify their illegal behavior under the banner of seeking joint parental authority.

“Attacks on lawyers are indirect attacks on their clients, which will only make victims of domestic violence more hesitant to speak out and seek help,” she said.

But Masayuki Tanamura, a professor at Waseda University who specializes in family law, pointed out that the most important thing to consider is what’s best for the child.

“It is against democratic values to try to change the other party’s way of thinking by force,” said Tanamura. “I understand the feelings and arguments of both sides. But I hope they will be able to reach a compromise through constructive discussions, thinking primarily about what’s best for the child.”

