A group of Japanese professors has revealed an estimate of gender gap indexes for Japan’s 47 prefectures in a bit to call attention to the inequality between men and women, as the country marks International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The indexes, calculated based on 28 items from government statistics and other data, rank the prefectures by gender equality in the areas of politics, administration, education and economy. The closer the figure is to one, the smaller the gender gap.

Tokyo, where about 30% of metropolitan assembly members are women, topped the list in politics but has room for improvement, with its index standing at 0.292.

The results underscore the slow progress in women’s political participation in Japan. The country placed 147th out of more than 150 countries surveyed on political empowerment in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index for 2021.

“A big gender gap means women are given less opportunities for education and employment, which in turn leads to a less chance to reflect their voices in society,” said Mari Miura, a professor of political science at Sophia University who leads the group. “That is a problem from the viewpoint of basic human rights.”

Kanagawa and Niigata prefectures were second and third at 0.226 and 0.220, respectively.

The indexes, developed by Miura and her colleagues, drew on the same methods used to calculate the World Economic Forum’s index, the group said.

Tottori Prefecture came first in administration at 0.395, as its governors, including incumbent Shinji Hirai, have ramped up the appointment of women to higher roles. About 20% of managers and over 40% of members of advisory bodies in the prefecture are women.

Hokkaido ranked last at 0.170.

Hiroshima Prefecture was the most gender-equal prefecture in education at 0.503, with about 40% of elementary school principals being female.

Okinawa Prefecture beat the other 46 prefectures in the area of the economy at 0.384, as it boasts a high number of female corporate presidents.

However, the group pointed out that the results should be looked at carefully as there is a trend for the degree of equality to be higher in areas where wages are low for both men and women.

Miura says it is also important to tackle the issue of regional inequality as wages and other factors, such as college entrance rates, suffer wide gaps between urban areas and the countryside.

“We hope people get to know their strengths and weaknesses by visualizing the data so they can realize gender equality in their area,” she said.