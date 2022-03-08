Japan’s justice minister said Tuesday that the government has accepted eight people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into the country, following an earlier announcement by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to do so as Tokyo ramps up its humanitarian support.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa speaks at a parliamentary session on Friday. | KYODO

“We will work together with the relevant ministries and agencies so that we can proactively and swiftly accept” evacuees from Ukraine, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said at a parliament session.

Kishida said last Wednesday the government will first allow in people who have fled Ukraine and have relatives or acquaintances in Japan. But the door will also be open to those who do not, given the severe humanitarian situation, he added.

“Japan will allow in people who have fled Ukraine to third countries as we wish to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine when the world is at a critical juncture,” Kishida told reporters in announcing the policy.

While easing its border controls introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japan still maintains a cap on the number of people arriving from overseas, including Japanese nationals, at 5,000 a day. Evacuees from Ukraine do not count toward the daily limit, according to Kishida.