The handling of 34 people who were accused of receiving money but escaped indictment in a high-profile vote-buying scandal involving the 2019 House of Councillors election has been transferred to the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutor’s Office, informed sources said.

The transfer from the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office was made on Thursday.

The move came after the Tokyo No. 6 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution ruled in December last year that 35 people, including the 34, deserved indictment and the special investigation squad launched reinvestigation. The one person whose handling was not transferred to the Hiroshima prosecutors has health problems.

The Hiroshima prosecutor’s office is expected to press criminal charges against the 34, including Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly members, shortly for violation of the public offices election law.

According to the sources, most of the 34 are likely to face summary indictment and be punished with fines, while those who refuse to follow summary procedures are expected to get indicted without arrest and may be charged with criminal liability.

Former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, 58, and his wife, Anri, 48, have been convicted of giving a total of ¥28.7 million to 100 people to buy votes for her in the July 2019 Upper House election.

In July last year, the Tokyo prosecutor’s office decided not to indict the money recipients, judging that they were in a passive position and Kawai’s side forcibly gave cash to them. Members of a citizens’ group in Hiroshima Prefecture applied to the committee for the inquest.