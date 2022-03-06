The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 9,289 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest number since Feb. 21 and marking a week-on-week decline for a third straight day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,000.1, down from 11,141.7 reported a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital rose by one to 71, while 12 deaths were reported, down from 30 the previous day.

On Saturday, Japan reported 63,673 new cases, with the daily count falling by some 8,500 from a week before. There were 1,399 severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide, down by 20 from Friday.