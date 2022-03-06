The government on Friday adopted a bill that would mandate that businesses notify internet users when sending information on them to third parties, including browsing histories.

The bill is designed to protect people by creating rules on the handling of information that is currently used in targeted advertising without users’ knowledge. The bill includes a provision to request businesses to handle user information properly, after personal information of users of the messaging app Line was left accessible to a Chinese affiliate of the firm.

According to the bill, large telecommunications, social media and search engine service companies will be obliged to make public their information handling policies.

Business improvement orders and fines will be imposed on those violating the law.

In addition, the bill envisions a system to maintain broadband internet services in depopulated areas by using additional fees collected from service providers based on the number of subscribers. The companies will be allowed to pass the costs on to users of mobile phones and other services.

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, nationwide broadband services can be maintained at a monthly cost of about ¥8 per contract.