In a rare move for the pacifist country, Japan on Friday decided to send bulletproof vests, helmets and other defensive items to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

The government made the decision at a meeting of its National Security Council, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference.

The goods, to be delivered by the Self-Defense Forces, also include winter clothes, food and power generators, Matsuno said.

Japan has so far announced a plan to extend $100 million (about ¥11.5 billion) in emergency loans to Ukraine.

Through the supply of the items, Japan aims to show solidarity with Ukraine and highlight that it remains in sync with the United States and the European Union, informed sources said.

Due to the danger of using airports in the war-torn nation amid the Russian invasion, the goods will likely be transported to Poland, which neighbors Ukraine, by a government aircraft operated by the SDF.