Prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japanese politicians from both ruling and opposition blocs have made calls for an active debate on nuclear deterrence.

Those in favor of such a debate argue that nuclear deterrence is effective against invasions by other nations.

But it is uncertain whether full-fledged deliberations can be held, given Japan’s “three nonnuclear principles” of not possessing or producing nuclear weapons and not allowing them on its territory.

In a television program Sunday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Japan should have a debate on a nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States. “Holding discussions on the reality about how the world’s safety is protected should not be considered a taboo,” he said.

The issue of hosting nuclear weapons has almost never been seen as a major policy challenge for Japan. In 2006, former LDP policy chief Shoichi Nakagawa was criticized by both ruling and opposition sides for suggesting that there should be discussions about adopting nuclear arms.

But in recent years, Japan has seen increasing military pressure from China, a nuclear power, in the East Sea and the South China Sea, as well as repeated missile launches by North Korea, which also has nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, LDP General Council Chairman Tatsuo Fukuda told reporters that “no debate (on nuclear deterrence) should be avoided.”

Sanae Takaichi, the party’s policy chief, said the same day, “You shouldn’t contain discussions on whether to make an exception to the three nonnuclear principles calling for not allowing (nuclear weapons to be) brought into the country.”

Ichiro Matsui, head of opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (the Japan Innovation Party), also said discussions should be held, saying, “We should not be in the Reiwa era (from 2019) with Showa-era (1926-1989) values.”

The comments reflect a perceived link between nuclear weapons and national security highlighted by the Ukraine crisis.

After the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had the world’s third-biggest nuclear arsenal but transferred the weapons to Russia as it joined the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1994.

The country’s abandonment of nuclear weapons, which could have been a deterrent, is seen to have left the country open to a Russian attack.

“If (Ukraine) had nukes, Russia would not have invaded it,” a senior Defense Ministry official said.

Meanwhile, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner in the ruling bloc, has voiced his opposition to nuclear sharing. “We’ll stick to the three principles,” he told a news conference Tuesday.

Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, “We must not take the stance of having (nuclear weapons) or allowing them to be brought into our country.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday that nuclear sharing is “unacceptable from the standpoint of our country, which firmly maintains the three nonnuclear principles.”

The United States currently shares its nuclear weapons with five member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), including Germany. The weapons are jointly managed under agreements with the United States.

“We don’t think we can fully adopt NATO’s system,” a former Japanese defense minister said. “Fundamentally, it is about increasing (the U.S. nuclear umbrella’s) deterrent power.”