The National Impeachment Court held its first hearing in the trial of Kiichi Okaguchi on Wednesday. A judge at Sendai’s High Court, Okaguchi was suspended from his duties — with the prospect of a full dismissal — after posting harmful and inappropriate messages on social media.

In addition to being the first impeachment trial since 2013, Okaguchi’s case marks the first time in Japan that a judge has been prosecuted for publicly expressing their thoughts. There have been seven impeachment cases in the past that ended in a judge’s removal from office, but all of them were the result of criminal acts or serious violations of official duties.

In contrast, the Okaguchi case is a civil suit, in which the Sendai judge has been accused by the family of a murder victim and others of mocking them in posts on Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement, Okaguchi’s lawyers acknowledged the facts related to the posts and statements that were the subject of the prosecution, but stressed that none of them constituted “misconduct that would seriously damage the prestige of a judge,” which is a reason for dismissal.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Okaguchi, who appeared in court that day, claimed that he did not intend to insult anyone in his social media posts.

However, he further offered an apology, saying; “Some of my expressions were inappropriate, and I deeply apologize for the fact that the case ended up in court.”

In December 2017, Okaguchi, who then served as a judge at the Tokyo High Court, commented on a then-ongoing lawsuit filed by the family of a murdered female high school student, referring to the perpetrator as “a man who is sexually aroused by the sight of the woman being strangled.” He wrote that the 17-year-old girl was brutally murdered by such a man, alongside a link to the site where the content of the court’s decision was posted. Those who were the target of Okaguchi’s unprofessional and insulting language filed a request for prosecution.

Sendai High Court Judge Kiichi Okaguchi (center) and his defense counsel arrive at the impeachment court in parliament in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

In March 2018, he received his first reprimand from the Tokyo High Court for his commentary.

The same year, he addressed one of the parties in a pet custody case in one of his posts, saying “You (want the dog)? Haven’t you thrown it away?”

As a result of such unprofessional conduct, Okaguchi was once again reprimanded and transferred to the Sendai court in April 2019. But in November of that year, he once again commented on the case of the murdered schoolgirl, saying in a Facebook post that her bereaved family members had been brainwashed by administrative staff at the Tokyo High Court. The comment was posted on the anniversary of the victim’s death.

The Supreme Court has since issued two reprimands under a law that regulates the practices of judges. The National Parliament’s committee on the prosecution of judges decided to take Okaguchi to court in June last year, with the impeachment court suspending the judge from his duties until the ruling.

Sendai High Court Judge Kiichi Okaguchi | KYODO

However, lawyers and academics have voiced criticism, saying that dismissal would be too serious, and bar associations around the country have issued statements calling for a careful decision.

The trial, which is open to the public, is being held in a special courtroom in the House of Councilor’s building in Tokyo. The trial is being overseen by 14 members — seven each from the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors — who have been selected to serve as judges, and they will decide if Okaguchi should be removed from office based on the hearings.

On the first day of the trial, Okaguchi and his defense team responded to questions and read out statements.

The date for the second and subsequent hearings have not yet been set, but according to those involved, the ruling is expected to be handed down during the current Diet session, which ends June 15.

If Okaguchi is dismissed, no appeal can be filed and no severance payment will be made. The judge would lose his legal license for at least five years and would not be able to practice law during that period.