The number of students who dropped out of university, junior college or another tertiary institution between April and December due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose by around 40% from a year earlier to 1,937, a survey by the education ministry showed Tuesday.

The figure accounted for 0.06% of all students. The number of such dropouts came to 1,367 in the April-December period the previous year, or 0.05% of all students.

On the reasons why they left school, 30.3% cited school maladaptation or loss of motivation to study, exceeding the proportion of those who said that they faced economic difficulties, at 19.9%.

In the previous year, 28.1% said that they quit due to economic hardship, while 20% said that they were not able to adapt to school life or were not motivated to study.

The ministry also said the number of students who were taking a leave of absence from school due to the pandemic stood at 5,855 as of the end of December, up by around 30% from a year before.