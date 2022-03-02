Japan is likely to return to the U.N. Security Council from January as it became the Asia-Pacific region’s unified candidate in the upcoming election to select new nonpermanent members.

Mongolia, which was vying for the seat allocated to the region, has dropped its bid, informed sources said Tuesday.

If elected, Japan will serve a two-year term as a nonpermanent member for the 12th time, more than any other U.N. member state.

The Security Council, the only U.N. body that can make binding decisions on member states, has five permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States — and 10 nonpermanent members.

The 10 nonpermanent seats are allocated to five regions. Half of the seats are replaced every year.

In the election in June this year, the quota for the Asia-Pacific region is one seat.

When its previous term was nearing an end in December 2017, Japan announced its bid to return to the council in order to play a leading role in dealing with North Korea.

Mongolia was trying to become a nonpermanent member for the first time. But Japan was unanimously chosen as the Asia-Pacific candidate at a meeting of the region’s U.N. members in November last year, the sources said.