Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it had resumed operations at all of its domestic plants, after they were halted the previous day by a cyberattack at one of its suppliers.

Toyota restarted 14 assembly plants following restoration of its production data system connected to Kojima Industries Corp., even though a computer system failure at the supplier has not been completely fixed.

Kojima Industries had computer server trouble on Saturday and later found a computer virus and a threatening message. The maker of plastic parts decided to shut down its computer network to prevent the issue from spreading to customers.

Toyota’s plant suspensions — which resulted in a production loss of about 13,000 vehicles, or 5% of monthly output, occurred just after the industry ministry had cautioned about the risk of intensifying cyberattacks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as incidents increased overseas.

It is unclear whether the system failure at the Toyota supplier was linked to the Russian military attack.

Japan’s top government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, said Tuesday the system failure was caused by a cyberattack, urging companies to prepare for a heightened risk of such assaults as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The 14 plants included one run by Toyota’s truck-manufacturing subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd. and another by its minivehicle-maker unit Daihatsu Motor Co.

