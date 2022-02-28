The government plans to draw up a strategy to beef up the economy of Okinawa Prefecture, in line with the 50th anniversary in May of the prefecture’s return to Japan after post-World War II occupation by the United States.

In his policy speech at the parliament in January, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “During this historic year, we will recall the historical significance of the reversion (of Okinawa), and our thoughts will turn to the history of Okinawa. We will advance efforts to create a robust Okinawan economy.”

The government is concerned that the economy of Okinawa has remained weak compared with the economies of other parts of Japan even a half century after the reversion, informed sources said.

Although the central government has spent more than ¥13 trillion on the development of Okinawa since the reversion, per capita income in the prefecture has been the lowest among all prefectures. Okinawa also faces challenges such as low productivity, child poverty and low rates of children advancing to high schools and universities.

In the upcoming strategy, the government will aim to help Okinawa reduce its heavy dependence on tourism. Pillars of the strategy will likely be the promotion of agricultural and fisheries operations — including processed foods and information technology industries — as well as the advancement of science technologies and industry-academia collaboration, in addition to tourism and resort operations, according to the sources.

A series of important public offices elections are slated in Okinawa this year.

Following a nationwide election for the House of Councilors in summer, Okinawa will have a gubernatorial election in autumn, whose result is expected to have a major impact on the central government’s ongoing project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station from the Okinawan city of Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district of Nago, also in the prefecture.

With the administration of Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, planning to put great effort into the Okinawa gubernatorial election, some say that the envisaged strategy for Okinawa’s economy may be part of its initiative to have a person supporting central government policies win the poll.

The prefecture’s current governor, Denny Tamaki, strongly opposes the Futenma base relocation within Okinawa.