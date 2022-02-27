Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s goal of having Japan administer at least 1 million COVID-19 booster shots per day has not been reached about three weeks after he declared the target.

There has not been major progress in the booster shot rollout for elderly people and under 20% of the country’s population have received booster shots.

On Feb. 7, Kishida said that he aims to increase the number of booster shots given per day to 1 million. He noted on Feb. 15 that the daily increase in third doses registered on the government’s vaccination data recording system reached 1.1 million the same day.

As some municipalities enter data into the system with a delay of several days, however, the figures from the system do not necessarily reflect reality. According to daily data announcements by the government as of Thursday, the largest number of doses given in one day was about 890,000 on Feb. 19.

A slower-than-expected pace of inoculations among elderly people is believed to be one of the reasons the target has not been met.

In a survey by the health ministry, 97.4% of municipalities around the country said they expect to finish administering booster doses to elderly people by the end of February. But only 15.8 million people, or 54% of the 29 million people eligible to get their third doses, had received booster shots as of Thursday.

Another likely reason is a delay in local governments’ preparations, including sending vaccination tickets to residents, after the interval between the second and third COVID-19 shots was shortened from eight months.

The health ministry has asked municipalities to enable residents to get boosters even without vaccination tickets while proposing support measures for facilities for the elderly to accelerate inoculations.

Across the country, about 22 million people, or 17.3% of the population, had received booster shots as of Thursday. The figure is the lowest among the Group of Seven major industrial nations, according to Our World in Data.