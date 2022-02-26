A cargo ship with a registered owner based in Ehime Prefecture was hit by a missile off the coast of Ukraine in the Black Sea on Friday, causing a fire on board.

There was no information on casualties in the strike on the cargo ship Namura Queen.

“According to the information of the traffic control and the service of the Harbor Master at 12:55 at anchorage point No.358 a rocket hit the stern of the mv ‘NAMURA QUEEN,'” Ukrainian shipping agent Stark Shipping based in Odessa said.

“The ship flying the flag of Panama was heading to the Pivdennyi port (ex. Yuzhny) to load grain … There was a fire on the ship, the P&O STAR tug moved to the rescue. The situation is under control,” it added.

The PO Star tug was seen alongside the Namura Queen earlier on Friday, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking.

The ship owner, Fayette Shipping, did not respond to a request for comment via email.

A total of three nonmilitary vessels have now been hit since the start of the invasion.