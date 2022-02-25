At least another 10 years is likely necessary for the “soft” side of reconstruction following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Yoshihiro Murai, governor of Miyagi Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit northeastern Japan prefectures, has said.

Speaking at an interview ahead of the 11th anniversary of the devastating disaster, Murai said that the prefecture has come to a stage where all “hard” reconstruction projects, including building roads, will be completed in a year or so.

Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai | KYODO

“From now on, we hope to focus on soft projects, such as providing mental care for those affected by the disaster and rebuilding communities,” Murai said.

“As children born after the disaster don’t know what it was like at the time, passing down our stories will be very important,” he added.

Referring to the 27-year progress so far in the recovery from the January 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in Kobe and the surrounding areas, Murai pointed to the need to think about the soft side of recovery over the course of 20 to 25 years. The completion of soft-side projects “will likely take another 10 years or more,” he said.

Using state subsidies, the Miyagi Prefectural Government backs efforts by municipalities, including watching over disaster-affected people and preparing counselors for them, according to the governor.

“Our highest priority going forward is to work with municipalities to find people in need and elderly people with health concerns, and offer them the help that they need,” Murai said.

The governor underscored the importance of “outreach-type” proactive support for affected people, including from the Miyagi Disaster Mental Health Care Center in Sendai.

Meanwhile, Murai said the spread of the coronavirus is affecting restaurant, logistics, freight and other industries depending on the movement of people and things in disaster-hit areas.

“As COVID-19 can be fatal, we are left with no choice but to prioritize novel coronavirus measures,” the governor said.

“No matter what the situation is with our disaster reconstruction progress, it’s important that we move ahead with our (COVID-19 measures) while focusing on containing the pandemic,” he added.