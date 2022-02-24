When it comes to predicting when and where crimes will occur, a growing number of communities in Japan are turning to artificial intelligence.

Some municipalities have already started to fine tune citizen patrol routes based on data gathered by AI in a bid to prevent crime, while other communities are considering similar steps.

Nagoya began to use such a system last July, after a successful test resulted in the detection of crimes.

The system currently in use was developed by Tokyo-based Singular Perturbations Inc., a company founded by experts in mathematics and statistics. It allows citizens on patrol to download an app with recommended patrol routes, which are generated following an AI analysis.

“We developed the system with the idea that it should be able to predict the most common crimes in areas (that have high crime rates) or are at risk,” and that those crimes can be prevented with the help of AI, said Mami Kajita, president of the company.

Adachi Ward in Tokyo has also been using such a system.

In 2020, the ward carried out experiments in which AI was used to determine patrol routes based on crime reports released by police and the flow of people at different times of day. The analysis incorporated the structure of the city, such as the distribution of houses, factories and farmland, as well as road sizes and the position of streetlights.

Police patrol Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward in April 2021. | KYODO

The usefulness of the app come to the forefront in December of that year, when a passerby on patrol using the app’s recommended route approached a security guard after having spotted a suspicious driver nearby. It turned out that the man had performed a sexual act in public in the area. The sighting helped lead to his apprehension by police.

According to a study by Singular Perturbations, when the predicted patrol routes were tested to see how well they covered the locations where crimes had occurred in the past, the AI-generated routes encompassed up to 50% more of these locations than patrol routes determined by humans.

The study said that predictions of the areas where crimes will occur tend to be accurate, and consequently it would seem to be a better use of resources to plan patrols around the AI predictions rather than conducting them randomly. This approach has long been used in the United States.

Nagoya’s full-scale implementation of AI-based patrols, backed by a budget of ¥6 million, was carried out in 34 areas of the city, following tests in the fiscal year through March 2021.

Patrols using the app are mostly carried out by volunteers and Singular Perturbations believes that the use of AI will help recruit more young people — a pressing issue given that many participants are growing old and dropping out as a result. Both Tokyo and Nagoya have been struggling with a shortage of volunteers due to aging.

Information from Kyodo News added.