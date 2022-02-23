Wild game meat, usually eaten by customers at specialty restaurants in Japan, is being processed and sold as pet food for dogs and cats as normal sales channels dry up amid the pandemic.

"Gibier," a French word adopted into Japanese meaning wild game meat, is highly nutritious and popular among pet owners, and it is much in demand due to a pandemic-driven pet ownership boom.

As wildlife damage to agriculture remains an issue for farmers, food distributors hope to minimize it by expanding sales of gibier as pet food and providing a reliable source of income for hunters.

Nanpu Foods, a food processor of Yezo deer meat in Minamifurano, Hokkaido, buys the deer from hunters and processes the meat into jerky and other food products for pets.

To produce jerky, lean red thigh meat from the Yezo deer is mechanically sliced into 1-centimeter thick pieces, then dried in a machine. The deer inhabit Hokkaido, which was primarily the domain of the Indigenous Ainu people until 1869, when its name was changed from Yezo.

The consumption of low-calorie, high-protein gibier at restaurants has increased in recent years.

Nanpu Foods President Yuji Nukaya holds up bags of pet food jerky at his company’s headquarters in Minamifurano, Hokkaido in January. | KYODO

In fiscal 2018, which began in April of the year, 1,496 tons of gibier were eaten at restaurants and other places, up 36% from fiscal 2016, when the agriculture ministry began to compile such data. But consumption dropped to 1,297 tons in fiscal 2020.

Nanpu continued to mark year-on-year gains in sales after the company's founding in 2007, before experiencing a major drop in demand caused by people staying away from restaurants during the pandemic.

The company saw the pet boom brought on by the pandemic as a new business opportunity. According to the Japan Pet Food Association, the number of newly bred dogs and cats in 2020 increased by about 140,000 from the previous year.

Nanpu, which began processing deer meat into pet food in 2013, overhauled its equipment to increase production. Adding ready-to-eat hamburgers and other new products to its lineup, such as jerky and condiments, pet food sales in fiscal 2020 jumped 1.5 times from the previous year.

Gibier firm Ichimodajin, based in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, has also begun selling pet food made from processed deer meat procured from local hunters.

According to Ichimodajin, pet owners seek out deer meat for its nutritious, iron- and protein-rich content and because it is considered better for allergies. They often comment on how eagerly their pets devour the meat products and say they see an improvement in their coats.

A worker arranges wild game deer pieces that will be processed into pet food jerky in Minamifurano, Hokkaido in January. | KYODO

Companies are both taking advantage of the increased demand and helping reduce wildlife damage to crops. According to the farm ministry, though it is on the decline, wildlife damage reached ¥16.1 billion ($140 million) in fiscal 2020.

As an employee of Minamifurano's agricultural cooperative until 2007, Nanpu President Yuji Nukaya, 54, saw firsthand how farmers suffer from wildlife damage.

"Although sales have plummeted due to COVID-19, we wish to make it possible for hunters to continue working," he said.

Reo Umesao, 39, who is in charge of marketing at Ichimodajin, said, "We would like to contribute to a reduction in wildlife damage even though gibier demand from restaurants is falling."

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)



