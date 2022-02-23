The Environment Ministry is considering easing the requirements for subsidies for home renovation that is intended to improve heat insulation, said sources familiar with the matter.

The move is designed to reduce home energy consumption for heating purposes and address concerns about the health impact of low room temperatures.

The ministry plans to ask an advisory panel Friday to consider the matter, aiming to ease the requirements as early as fiscal 2023.

The subsidy program covers up to a third of the cost for home renovation for greater heat insulation. The maximum amount is ¥1.2 million for a single-family home and ¥150,000 for a condominium apartment.

Currently, the subsidies require a 15% improvement in the energy-saving capabilities of an entire home. The ministry will ask the panel to consider the possibility of easing the requirements.

Possible options include providing the subsidies even if renovation is limited to several rooms that residents usually use, instead of an entire home, the sources said.

An estimate by the land ministry shows that 29% of existing homes in Japan only meet energy-saving standards put in place in 1980 or before.

An industry analysis shows that the room temperature of a 1980-standard home can fall to 5.3 degrees Celsius from 20 degrees in the middle of winter if heating is off, when the outside temperature drops to 0.5 degree before dawn.

Such a living environment boosts energy consumption for heating purposes and increases the risk of high blood pressure and heart attack. The World Health Organization strongly recommends 18 degrees or higher for winter room temperatures.