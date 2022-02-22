The Shimane prefectural government on Tuesday held the 17th annual ceremony to mark Takeshima Day, designated by a prefectural ordinance, with a parliamentary vice minister attending the event for the 10th consecutive year as a central government representative.

The yearly ceremony for the islands of Takeshima in Shimane, western Japan, is designed to assert Japan’s sovereignty over the Sea of Japan islands, which are effectively controlled by South Korea, where the islands are called Dokdo.

This year, Hiroo Kotera, parliamentary vice minister within the Cabinet Office, joined the event held in the Shimane capital of Matsue, along with some 80 other people. Among the participants were Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama, former internal affairs minister Yoshitaka Shindo, lawmakers elected from Shimane and members of the Shimane prefectural assembly.

In response to the spread of COVID-19, the ceremony was held on a smaller scale compared with previous years, and there were no participants from the general public.

“It’s necessary to send out correct information about Takeshima to people in Japan and abroad to win the world’s understanding as well as raise public interest in Japan,” Kotera said in his greeting speech at the ceremony.

Referring to recent moves by South Korea including the national police chief’s visit to the islands, Maruyama said, “We strongly demand that the government keep responding with a resolute attitude.”

Japan-South Korea relations have been frosty due to not only the territorial row, but also the issues of wartime labor and so-called comfort women, who served as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Recently, the South Korean government lodged a protest over the Japanese government’s decision to recommend the Sado gold mine site in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing. Seoul claims that Koreans were forced to work under harsh conditions during the war at the Sado island mines.

The fresh dispute added to the deterioration of the two Asian countries’ relations.

In 2005, the Shimane prefectural government designated Feb. 22 as Takeshima Day to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the announcement of the prefecture’s jurisdiction over the islets on Feb. 22, 1905.