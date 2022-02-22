Tokyo confirmed 11,443 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, falling by about 4,000 from a week earlier and continuing the capital’s downward trend.

Daily cases have shown week-on-week declines since mid-February, with the figure on Monday falling below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 24.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 14,003.3, compared with 15,219.4 a week earlier.

The number of deaths, however, has remained high, with 25 new fatalities linked to the virus reported Tuesday. The figure came just a day after Tokyo reported a record 30 deaths — the highest this year.

On Monday, Japan reported 51,987 new cases nationwide, falling below 60,000 for the first time since Jan. 24, while 173 deaths among the infected were confirmed. The number of severely ill patients came to 1,495, up by 18 from Sunday.