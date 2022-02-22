Following Taiwan’s removal of its ban on most food imports from Fukushima and four other prefectures, Japan aims to use the opportunity to urge China and South Korea to completely lift their own restrictions.

On Monday, Taiwan lifted its ban, in place following the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Amid efforts to secure Japanese support for its bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration said that the ban on food products from Fukushima, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Chiba prefectures will be “adjusted” based on risks — a change from the ban based on the production areas.

The ban was lifted except for certain food items such as mushrooms and wild animal meat. Food products from the five prefectures still have to carry prefecture-specific origin labels and documents proving that they have passed radiation inspection.

Fifty-five countries and regions introduced restrictions on food imports from Japan shortly after the nuclear disaster. The number had decreased to 14 by September last year, when the United States removed its curbs.

The remaining 14 nations and regions include China, South Korea and Taiwan, which are all major export markets for Japanese food. Taiwan submitted its application for TPP membership in September last year just days after mainland China filed its bid, while South Korea later announced its eagerness to join the pact.

Under TPP rules, food import restrictions must be backed by scientific evidence and are subject to periodic reviews. None of the TPP members currently have import restrictions in place related to the nuclear disaster.

Britain, which is currently in TPP membership talks with Japan and others, is considering lifting its import restrictions to remove a roadblock to progress.

There is no scientific reasoning behind import restrictions, a Japanese government source said, stressing that it “runs counter to TPP rules.”

As some items for export to Taiwan are still restricted, the Japanese government will continue to urge Taiwan to fully remove the ban as soon as possible, while pressing China and South Korea to scrap their restrictions.

However, China has remained reluctant to remove its restrictions. South Korea shows no signs of agreeing to lift its ban amid strained ties with Japan.