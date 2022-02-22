Japan is set to miss its goal of administering COVID-19 booster shots to nearly 30% of its residents by the end of the month, even if the rollout were to double from its recent pace of around 1 million shots per day.

Though domestic COVID-19 cases have apparently peaked, experts are increasingly worried that the low booster coverage could prolong the nation’s omicron-driven sixth wave, which has seen cases and deaths hit record levels.

Japan’s booster rollout has lagged far behind over developed countries.

After the first two months of the booster campaign, less than 4% had received a third dose. The rollout was hurt by the government’s initial plan to administer the shot at least eight months after the second dose — a decision made amid concerns about a possible vaccine shortage.

The government has since shortened the waiting period for health care workers and people age 65 and older to six months after their second shot. The interval for members of the general public age 64 and younger, meanwhile, was cut to seven months, and the government says the timeline can be trimmed to six months if there are vacant reservation slots.

The rollout has picked up this month, aided by the start of booster vaccinations at workplaces and a university.

As of Monday, 19.38 million, or 15.3%, of the public had received a booster, according to Cabinet Secretariat data. But that’s far short of the government’s initial plan to give boosters to 37.5 million people, including about 5.8 million health care workers and 28.9 million elderly people, by the end of February. To attain that goal, the rollout would need to average nearly 2.6 million doses for each of the last seven days of the month, according to calculations by The Japan Times.

Frustration is growing among the public, with studies showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness at preventing infection or severe illness gradually wanes, especially in people age 65 and older. An opinion poll conducted Saturday by the Mainichi Shimbun and the Social Survey Research Center showed that 63% of respondents thought the pace of vaccinations was slow.

A Rakuten Group Inc. employee arrives for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the company’s head office in Tokyo on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

In response to criticism from opposition parties that the rollout is too slow and the 1 million shots per day target is too low, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government expects 61 million vaccination coupons to be sent to eligible residents by the end of the month.

“I will make the utmost effort to get as many eligible people as possible to visit the (inoculation) sites through publicity and other means,” he told a parliamentary committee Monday.

Inoculating older residents is the priority for the government, but a health ministry survey published Tuesday showed that of more than 51,000 elderly care facilities nationwide, only 74% expect that boosters will have finished being administered to their residents and workers by the end of February. Some facilities cited a lack of vaccination coupons as a reason for the delay, but the health ministry said booster reservations can be made without the tickets.

Booster shots have been shown to lower the chance of hospitalization or death, and the government is recommending that people get a different manufacturer’s shot from their initial doses. A health ministry study of medical workers who received two doses of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, published Friday, showed that Moderna Inc.’s booster led to antibody levels that were on average 67.9 times higher a month after the shot, compared with an increase of 54.1 times from the Pfizer booster.

For boosters, Japan plans to distribute significantly more Moderna doses than Pfizer shots, but some people have an apparent preference for Pfizer. In the Mainichi poll, 45% said they would be concerned about whether the vaccine is made by Pfizer or Moderna, while 44% said they would not be.

The health ministry survey showed that, compared with those who got Pfizer’s shot, a higher percentage of people that received the Moderna booster suffered from a high fever of at least 38 degrees, experienced fatigue or had a headache.