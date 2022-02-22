Spring is just around the corner and negotiations between labor unions and employers are getting into full swing, highlighting underlying struggles at major airlines stemming from workers’ resignations amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Major airlines have seen a number of their employees leave due to pay cuts, mainly at affiliated firms responsible for customer service at airports, guiding aircraft and loading and unloading cargo.

Now front-line workers, claiming exploitation by the airlines, are expressing their dissatisfaction with existing working conditions.

The central government, Japan’s most powerful business lobby and Rengo — an umbrella organization of labor unions — have expressed an intention to make concerted efforts toward wage increases. But the labor-management negotiations are expected to be challenging.

In early December, several employees in their 20s to 50s who work for companies affiliated with an airline gathered at a coffee shop in Tokyo while awaiting an online briefing on a proposed employee transfer system within the group. They voiced their concerns that the system is in fact a strategy to cut labor costs, triggering one employee to complain that their current salary isn’t enough to make ends meet after marriage.

“I heard that the premium paid to those who retire on a voluntary basis is one-tenth of what it was 20 years ago,” one worker said while showing information concerning the planned personnel system on a tablet covered in scratches from long-time use.

Another worker advised a colleague who was thinking of leaving the company to wait until the full details of the system were disclosed.

Japan Airlines Co. passenger planes sit on the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. are expected to post net losses of ¥100 billion and ¥146 billion, respectively, in their financial statements for the year through March. Both companies have been in the red for two consecutive years, pushing them to scale back their numbers of employees and personnel costs.

A labor union leader at a major airline lamented that it has become a challenge to pass on know-how to younger colleagues amid the massive reduction in flights caused by the pandemic, with a decreased workload, exodus of employees and caution about hiring new employees all standing in the way. They also voiced concerns that the survival of the airline industry is at stake.

What is particularly distressing is the retirement of veteran workers who have the advanced qualifications needed to handle special equipment for moving and refueling aircraft, the union leader said.

Despite the strong brand power of the airline giants, the market — which before the pandemic was favorable to employers, including smaller affiliated companies — has completely collapsed. Concerns are growing that even if airline operations get back to normal, job openings will no longer attract as many applicants as they used to.

At a news conference announcing its policy for this spring’s wage negotiations, the Japan Federation of Aviation Industry Unions, which includes the main labor unions of All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, said that it aims to restore wages to their pre-pandemic level by 2025.

Members of affiliated companies have been questioning the strength of the union, voicing impatience with the lack of wage raises and stressing that “three years is too long.”

All Nippon Airways Co. passenger planes at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport | KYODO

Salaries at one affiliated firm are about 30% lower than that of the main company, and the wage cut has been a big blow, one union member said angrily.

The airline unions federation has abandoned its demand for a base salary increase for the second year in a row, saying that a raise is unrealistic given its inability to foresee a return to profitability.

“We’re in a situation where our workers have started losing motivation,” Akira Naito, chairman of the federation, said during the news conference.