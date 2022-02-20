Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel are expected to visit Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park on Saturday, Japanese government sources have said.

The two countries will make a final decision after examining the coronavirus situation, as both Hiroshima and Tokyo are under a COVID-19 quasi-emergency.

Kishida, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, was elected from a constituency in Hiroshima, one of the two cities attacked with U.S. atomic bombs during World War II. One of his top goals is to realize a world without nuclear weapons.

Emanuel served as an adviser under U.S. President Barack Obama between 2009 and 2010. In 2016, Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.

During the planned visit, Emanuel will offer prayers and flowers to those who suffered from the U.S. bombing in 1945 at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, the sources said.

Emanuel met Kishida earlier in the month and expressed his intention to visit the city at an early date.

In a joint statement on the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty issued last month, Tokyo and Washington said that political leaders around the world should visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the other city hit by an atomic bomb during World War II.

Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, speaks onboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG