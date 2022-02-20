Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has agreed with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, to cooperate in their efforts to ease tensions over Ukraine, noting they are warily watching Russia’s actions with grave concern.

During their meeting in Munich on Saturday, Hayashi and Stoltenberg agreed to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said, amid growing fears that a Russian invasion of its neighbor may be imminent.

They affirmed that changing the status quo by force will never be tolerated, according to the ministry. Hayashi visited the German city to take part in an annual security conference and an emergency meeting on Ukraine with his counterparts from the Group of Seven major developed countries.

Russia has said it has been threatened by NATO’s eastward expansion and called on the United States and its allies to accept Moscow’s demand for security guarantees.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within days, with targets including its capital Kyiv.

Japan is ready to take action, including sanctions, if Russia invades Ukraine, Hayashi said Saturday after attending the G7 meeting.

“We’ll make appropriate response, including sanctions, to the actual situation in cooperation with the international community,” Hayashi told an online news conference.

“We consistently support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Hayashi added.

Hayashi also called for the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region when he met with the NATO chief, who responded by saying that Japan is a significant partner in various fields, according to the ministry.

While attending the Munich Security Conference, Hayashi stressed the importance of demanding China follow international security and other rules, while noting that Tokyo is trying to build a “constructive and stable relationship” with Beijing, according to the ministry.

On Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, the foreign minister was quoted as saying that Japan regards the democratic, self-governed island as an “important partner and friend sharing basic values.”

He said Japan has been deepening economic ties and people-to-people exchanges with Taiwan and underscored that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital, the ministry said.