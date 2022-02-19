A 19-year-old university student has admitted to leaking questions from Japanese unified university entrance examinations she took for two years in a row, investigate sources said Saturday.

Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department had sent files on the woman, who lives in Osaka Prefecture, to public prosecutors on Feb. 10 on suspicion she fraudulently obstructed business of the National Center for University Entrance Examinations by leaking world history questions during this year’s unified exams.

According to the sources, she told investigators that she leaked questions in a similar manner last year.

The Tokyo police also sent papers to prosecutors on a 28-year-old system engineer living in Yokohama who is believed to be her conspirator. He was also involved in last year’s fraud, the sources said.

On the morning of Jan. 15 this year, the first day of the two-day unified exams, the two suspects allegedly leaked the images of questions using the Skype app’s chat function during the test.

The woman turned herself in to Kagawa Prefectural Police in late January, just after the incident came to light.

She said she leaked questions as she wanted to enter a famous private university in Tokyo, the sources said.

The woman explained that she contacted the man online before last year’s unified exams and used a smartphone during the tests to capture images of question sheets.

The man is believed to have converted the videos of question sheets she took into still images and received more than ¥100,000 as a reward.

