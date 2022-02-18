Experts expressed concerns Thursday about the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tokyo's medical system, especially in light of an increase in severely ill elderly patients.

"The infection situation remains critical," experts said at a Tokyo Metropolitan Government meeting for monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the capital, seeking to promote booster vaccinations.

The seven-day average of daily cases in Tokyo has been on the decline since peaking at 18,024.7 on Feb. 8, but the metropolitan government kept its COVID-19 alert unchanged at the highest level on its four-tier scale. On Thursday, the seven-day average was 14,946.1.

The metropolitan government also kept its alert on medical care availability unchanged at the highest level of its four-tier system. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients requiring ventilators rose to 81 as of Thursday from 64 a week before.

"There is strain on the medical system, including for non-COVID-19 medical care," the metropolitan government said. "Severely ill patients tend to increase later than new positive cases," it warned.

The metropolitan government has said it will consider asking the central government to declare a state of emergency for the capital if the occupancy rate of hospital beds for severe COVID-19 patients reaches around 30% to 40% and the seven-day average of cases exceeds 24,000.

Although the occupancy rate reached 31.5% as of Wednesday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike dismissed the possibility of requesting a state of emergency soon, telling a news conference that she will "consider a variety of indicators in a comprehensive way."

The metropolitan government also said that it has begun a new PCR testing program that can swiftly identify the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is seen to be more infectious than the original omicron strain.

Of the 285 samples from the PCR tests taken since the end of January, one is suspected of involving the subvariant, the metropolitan government said.