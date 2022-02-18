Sharp Corp. said Friday its chief executive Tai Jeng-wu will be replaced by executive managing officer Wu Po-hsuan, effective April 1, after Tai led the electronics company back from the verge of collapse.

Both Tai and Wu have been sent to Sharp by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones and is known by its trade name Foxconn.

Sharp became a subsidiary of Hon Hai in 2016, in the first acquisition of a major Japanese firm by a foreign company.

Tai, 70, will retain his post of chairman at Sharp, while Wu, 44, will also assume the role of vice chairman.

Wu is currently in charge of Sharp’s global branding and overseas business in the Americas, Asia and Oceania.

In 2020, Tai named Katsuaki Nomura to succeed him as president of Sharp, thereafter assuming his current positions of CEO and chairman.

In an internal message sent to its employees last August, Tai said he will step down as CEO as Sharp was able to improve its business over the past five years.